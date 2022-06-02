Gymea actor Kai Lewins, 20, is starring in a new Netflix series that premieres this month.
The talented surfer was cast in 'Surviving Summer', an original 10-episode coming-of-age-drama.
The show is about a rebellious teenager, Summer Torres, who is expected from school in Brooklyn, New York and is exiled to Australia, where she makes waves among a young surfer's inner circle, and leaves a mess in her wake. She is forced to spend the summer down under in the small town of 'Shorehaven' on the Great Ocean Road, Victoria, where surfing isn't just a hobby, it's a lifestyle.
A former student of Caringbah High School, Kai scored the role of Ari Gibson, who plays the love interest of the lead character.
While handling the high waves of the sea, Summer falls in love with the town when she comes across the local surfing champion, Ari, played by Sutherland Shire actor, Kai.
Kai launched his acting career with the drama television series Wild Boys in 2011.
Created by Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston, the first season is set is ride into action on June 3.
