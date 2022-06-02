St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Gymea surfer stars in new Netflix series 'Surviving Summer'

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 11:13pm
Surf's up: Gymea surfer Kai Lewins, pictured far left, stars in 'Surviving Summer', a new series on Netflix from June 3.

Gymea actor Kai Lewins, 20, is starring in a new Netflix series that premieres this month.

