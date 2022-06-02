Woman charged following fire at Connells Point

A woman has been charged following a house fire at Connells Point.
At about 12.50pm on June 2, emergency services attended a residential property on Riverview Avenue, following reports of a fire.
St George Police and Fire and Rescue NSW found it well alight. Seven trucks and 20 firefighters worked to stop the fire spreading to the adjoining property. The blaze was extinguished but there was extensive damage. There were no reports of injuries.
A crime scene was established and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A woman, 54, was arrested nearby a short time later. She was taken to Kogarah Police Station where she was charged with intentionally or recklessly damaging a property by fire/explosive.
The woman was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on June 3.
