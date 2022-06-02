Kingsgrove driver was on drugs when crash killed woman

A Kingsgrove man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash at Sylvania earlier this year.
At about 11.10am on March 27, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway near Birdwood Street, following reports a Toyota Corolla and Honda HR-V had collided in the southbound lanes.
The passenger of the Toyota, a 40-year-old woman, was freed from the vehicle and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.
The Toyota driver, a man, 33, and the Honda driver, a girl, 17, were treated at the scene and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Sutherland Shire Police with the assistance of specialist officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit, commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following extensive investigations, the 33-year-old man from Kingsgrove was given a Future Court Attendance Notice on June 2, charged with negligent driving (occasioning death), not giving particulars to police and driving a vehicle with illicit drug present in his blood.
He will appear at Sutherland Local Court on July 7.
