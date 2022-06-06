St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Oatley Rugby Club will host the 2022 NSW Junior Rugby Union State Championships

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:59am, first published 12:00am
The NSW Junior Rugby Union State Championships will be coming to the Southern Districts for the first time this weekend, Saturday to Monday, June 11-13.

