The NSW Junior Rugby Union State Championships will be coming to the Southern Districts for the first time this weekend, Saturday to Monday, June 11-13.
With all age groups, from Under 12s to 18s (Boys and Girls) playing at various venues across NSW on the June long weekend, Oatley Rugby Club will host the Under 16 Boys tournament at Riverwood Park.
Advertisement
There will be teams coming from all Sydney Junior Rugby Union Districts and Country Zones, along with a few invitational teams from Perth and Brisbane.
Southern Districts Junior Rugby Union will be represented in all age groups by teams selected from local junior clubs - Oatley, Rockdale, Burraneer, Sylvania, Menai and Engadine.
The Southern District teams have been preparing over the last couple of months, battling with rain and COVID-19, to be prepared for the massive weekend of rugby.
Oatley Rugby Club director, Ross Bernays said the club has been committed to growing the game in the south and south west of Sydney, where the competition with other sports and the pressure on parents is a significant challenge.
"The recognition of the hosting of the prestigious NSW Junior Rugby Union Under 16s Boys State Championships is huge for Oatley's commitment to growing the game," he said.
"Be assured future Waratahs and Wallabies will be showcasing their talents at Riverwood.
"Oatley has strong representation in all Southern Districts representative age group teams, both boys and girls, playing at venues all over NSW on the long weekend."
'Positioning the u/16s boys at Riverwood connects the strong Southern Districts area to south-west Sydney which is a rugby union void as far as available clubs is concerned. It will be significant in raising the profile of rugby in the area.'
There will be 17 teams competing, with seven in the Country Champs (Pools A and B) and 10 in the Sydney Cup (Pools C and D), with the top team in each pool playing in a conference grand final.
On the Monday, following the pool stages, the top five Sydney teams and top three Country teams will move into the Cup finals.
Sixth to eighth in the Sydney Cup and fourth to sixth in the Country Champs will playoff for the Plate, while the bottom two teams of each conference will compete for the Bowl.
In the Under 16 Boys tournament, Southern Districts - who are the second seed - are in Pool D, alongside Northern Suburbs, Gordon, Randwick and Eastwood.
The winners of the Under 16 Boys State Championships will be awarded the Chas Hansen Trophy, which NSW Rugby found in its archives.
The organisation do not know the exact origins of the trophy, but it contains results from all the way back to 1961, with the one and only time Southern Districts held being in 2005.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.