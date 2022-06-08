St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Labor Leader, Kogarah MP Chris Minns and parenting expert Steve Biddulph throw their support behind Heads Up Alliance

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 8 2022 - 8:06pm, first published 8:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Labor Leader and Kogarah MP Chris Minns is throwing his support behind a St George parent-led group that aims to ban social media for primary school children.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.