NSW Labor Leader and Kogarah MP Chris Minns is throwing his support behind a St George parent-led group that aims to ban social media for primary school children.
The parents, who formed Heads Up Alliance, have been pushing to delay the use of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok until their children are in Year 9, because they say it has become detrimental to their well-being.
Mr Minns is assisting parents roll out the idea in his electorate. Parents hope this will help their goal in expanding their idea to other schools in the area.
Parents including Alliance founders Dany and Cynthia Elachi met with Mr Minns at Parliament House recently to discuss their plans.
"I was pleased to meet with and offer my support to the Heads Up Alliance, which is doing important and innovative work to protect our children from the potential harmful effects smart phones and social media," Mr Minns said.
"Like so many parents, Anna and I are concerned about the impact of smart phones on our children, in particular, the impact of excessive screen time on their development.
"Our children will be the first generation to grow up immersed in technology and we as a community must work together to protect them from the risks and challenges that it presents.
"We're mindful of the social pressure placed on our children to engage with their peers through social media platforms and I am particularly impressed with the work that the Heads Up Alliance is doing addresses this issue directly."
The initiative was also noticed by one of Australia's and the world's leading parenting experts, Steve Biddulph, who described what they are doing as "so interesting" and a "sign of hope".
"Thoughtful parents, who trusted their gut feelings, have done this ever since phones were invented, but they've been in the minority," he said. "Heads Up Alliance helps get us all on the same page.
"In my talks I often make a plea for everyone to be on the same page in not getting kids smartphones until later high school years at least," he posted on his Facebook page, 'Raising Boys'. "For all the reasons from bullying to porn exposure to simple stress overload. But its a lot easier if they are not the odd one out.
"These parents are starting a movement to normalise and support holding out against tech invasion robbing kids of their childhood. I think that is such a good plan. If we all hold the line, it makes it easier for other parents to do so as well. Some parents lack the confidence to say no to their children, so it helps them find their backbone to know everyone is doing it."
Head Up Alliance founder Dany Elachi said there was lots of positive feedback, including from overseas.
"A lot of people contacted us saying what a wonderful idea it is and how could they get it started in their own schools," he said.
"Mr Minns made it very clear this is an issue near and dear to him as he has three sons. As a parent, anyone with children, it touches a nerve."
He hopes the initiative will grow to greater heights. "What we are hoping to do now is build the initiative properly and design our program," Mr Elachi said.
"Mr Minns says he will host a community forum and Steve Biddulph agreed to be a keynote speaker. I want to try to get all schools in the Kogarah electorate to pilot the program, and hopefully we can provide success on a local scale first."
