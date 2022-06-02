School road safety improvements

Road safety improvements are being made at four schools at Engadine, Menai and Sutherland.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans said a total of $375,000 had been provided for the works from the state government's $40.9 million School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program.
Advertisement
The projects are:
NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward said road infrastructure at schools in metropolitan areas will receive substantial upgrades, with more than $40.9 million going towards at least 250 projects.
The program is a part of the Australian Government's Road Safety Program, which supports the fast roll-out of life-saving safety works on Australia's roads.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.