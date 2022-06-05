Bus Stop Films is gearing up to take a bite out of the Big Apple.
New York is on the horizon for the non-profit film school and production company based at Shopfront Theatre Carlton, as aspiring talents get set to travel to New York.
On June 15, participants will present their projects that support people with a disability to work in the screen industry, to international audiences.
Bus Stop Films is part of a delegation from Down Syndrome Australia, and the aim is to help people with a disability gain work in the screen industry. Established in 2009, it has produced more than 50 inclusively made films, won more than 85 awards and screened to audiences of over 45 million worldwide. Its films have been broadcast on SBS, ABC and Foxtel.
It campaigns for greater representation and employment of people with disability in the screen industry on both sides of the camera and drive a more inclusive society. It has supported its students into more than 700 workplace opportunities.
It also has an outreach program in Mongolia, in partnership with the Arts Council of Mongolia.
But this month it's all about the US. They will attend the 15th Conference of States Parties (COSP) at the United Nations on The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).
While in New York, the Australian Consulate General is hosting a screening event of Bus Stop Film's work. It is also hosting a free session of its 'Inclusion in Action' workshop for filmmakers.
The adventure doesn't stop there. The crew will also fly to Canada to deliver workshops. Bus Stop Films Chief Operating Officer, Dianna La Grassa, is a Toronto native, so the group will head to her hometown to further connect Australian filmmakers with their friends overseas.
Student ambassador Nathan Basha will be among those joining the adventure. He has worked on Thor: Love and Thunder as a production assistant and during the week works as a radio station office assistant with Fityzy and Wippa at Nova 9.69 and Smooth FM.
He has also spoken at international and national conferences, political forums, universities, schools and workshops, sharing his insights about what can happen when people are encouraged to live their dreams.
Bus Stop Films is also hosting an annual fundraiser from 7pm-10pm on June 30 at Hurstville, to raise money for its film projects in 2022. Tickets are $60 per $45 for students. There will be finger food provided. Details here.
