Applications for the state government's 2022 Community Building Partnership program can be made up until 5pm on June 10.
A maximum of $400,000 is allocated for projects in each electorate.
Shire MPs Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos encouraged not-for-profit groups to apply for funding to deliver social, environmental and recreational outcomes.
"The Community Building Partnership program will provide a significant boost to our community with grants ranging from $5,000 to $150,000," Ms Petinos said.
Mr Speakman said the program has awarded more than $399 million to over 18,000 projects since it commenced in 2009.
"I encourage local organisations and clubs to apply for funding to assist with projects such as the construction and maintenance of community infrastructure, and purchase of equipment or vehicles," Mr Speakman said.
For more information about the program, visit: nsw.gov.au/cbp
