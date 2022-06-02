St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shire community groups encouraged to bid for grants

Updated June 2 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:36pm
Eleni Petinos and members of Gymea Miranda Bowling and Sports Club, which received a grant under the program in 2021. Picture: supplied

Applications for the state government's 2022 Community Building Partnership program can be made up until 5pm on June 10.

Local News

