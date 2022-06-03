St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man's lucky escape after falling onto train tracks at Penshurst

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 3 2022
Road block: Emergency services at Penshurst railway station after a man fell onto tracks and under a train after having a medical episode. Picture: Supplied/Jake Luschwitz

A man fell under a train at Penshurst on Friday morning after suffering a medical episode.

