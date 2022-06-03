A man fell under a train at Penshurst on Friday morning after suffering a medical episode.
Shortly after 9am on June 3, NSW Ambulance was called to the railway station on Bridge street.
Two paramedic road crews and a specialist medical team including a Critical Care Doctor and a Critical Care Paramedic was dispatched.
The man, believed to be in his 40s, was trapped underneath a train. He was released and treated for a significant laceration to his head. He was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Shane Whittaker said the man was "incredibly lucky" to have walked away with only a laceration.
"It is extremely unfortunate this male had suffered a medical episode in such a dangerous environment...any incident involving a train has the potential to be life threatening," Inspector Whittaker said.
"When paramedics arrived on scene we worked alongside the Fire and Rescue crew in an effort to carefully free this male patient, who was lying trapped between the train and the tracks. We were able to get the patient onto the platform for an assessment and treated him on the scene for quite a significant head wound."
Travellers are advised to expect some delays.
