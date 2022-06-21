Popular beverage chain Chatime has received conditional approval to open a store in Cronulla mall.
The outlet, at 12 Cronulla Street a few doors from Hoyts cinema, will replace the Tako Japanese restaurant, which closed during COVID.
Sutherland Shire Council has given deferred commencement development consent, meaning conditions must be met before any work can start.
Fit-out plans include self-ordering machines, service area, back of house room, storage room and associated counters and lighting.
Approved operating hours are 10am to 10pm seven days a week.
The store is on the ground floor of a heritage listed building.
Council's heritage officer considered the proposal acceptable as "the change of of use is in keeping with the development of the street and the significant heritage/original fabric on the upper level remains unchanged and conserved".
The Taiwanese based franchise was founded in 2005 and has grown to have more than 800 retail outlets across the world.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
