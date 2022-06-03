The state's independent infrastructure advisory body says planning an extension of the Sydney Gateway road project from Sydney Airport to Port Botany to facilitate freight movements is of "immediate priority".
The $2.6 billion link between the WestConnex St Peters interchange and airport, which is due to open at the end of 2024, has drawn criticism because it ends near the domestic terminal, rather than continuing to the port.
Infrastructure NSW's Staying Ahead: State Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2042, which was released on May 31, says "ensuring the efficiency of the Sydney Airport to Port Botany international gateway is a first order priority".
"Delivery of WestConnex Sydney Gateway and the Australian Government's Port Botany rail duplication will significantly improve freight movement in the short to medium term," the strategy says.
"However, as these projects reach completion, focus should move to improving the missing link (the Sydney Gateway Extension) between between Sydney Gateway and Port Botany, including delivery options that include private sector funding.
"A direct and fast road link between Sydney gateway and Port Botany would improve efficient and reliable access between the port, surrounding industrial lands and key distribution locations in western Sydney."
Minister for Infrastructure Rob Stokes said the 20-year strategy contained many important recommendations for the government to consider.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
