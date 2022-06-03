St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Infrastructure NSW says planning an extension of Sydney Gateway to Port Botany an 'immediate priority'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:13am
Freight trucks from Port Botany on the M5 East. Picture: John Veage

The state's independent infrastructure advisory body says planning an extension of the Sydney Gateway road project from Sydney Airport to Port Botany to facilitate freight movements is of "immediate priority".

