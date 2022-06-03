Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Sexual consent laws go live

New affirmative consent reforms, simplifying and strengthening the law around sexual consent, become law in NSW this week.
Consent is pivotal to healthy, respectful relationships. The absence of consent is a key element of sexual assault.
Under these new laws, consent can no longer be assumed from silence or inactivity. If you want to engage in sexual activity with someone, then they need to do or say something to show consent, or you need to do or say something to seek consent.
Holding perpetrators to account is only one part of how we tackle sexual assault in our community. The NSW Government is committed to doing all we can to change social behaviour and to ensure the community understands the concept of sexual consent.
This is the goal of "Make No Doubt", the NSW Government's successful community education campaign on the consent laws.
Last week, along with survivor advocate Saxon Mullins and NSW Women's Safety Minister Ward, I launched the third phase of the campaign - a series of videos on social and digital media specifically targeting young people aged 16 to 24.
Why this age group? Because young people aged 16 to 24 are over-represented in sexual assaults cases, as both victim-survivors and perpetrators of sexual assault.
Which means we have to empower young people to check consent every time they engage in sexual activity.
These videos give real life examples of what consent looks like in play, including what "yes" looks like and how to check for it. They're the product of nine months of consultation with numerous stakeholders, including sexual violence service providers, community groups, victim-survivors and, of course, young people.
No law can ever erase the trauma of sexual assault, but we've listened to calls for change, consulted key stakeholders including victim-survivors and legal experts to improve our response to sexual violence and educate the community about consent.
