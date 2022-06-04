Weekly Wrap: A new look but same commitment to local news

Hello readers,
By now many of you will have experienced the new Leader website.
Going live on Tuesday, May 31, it features a sleek and uncluttered layout and design as well as new streamlined functions that hopefully make it easier for you to find the latest news and share your top stories with your friends.
For the first time, new visitors to theleader.com.au .com.au are invited to register for access.
Users should find the website faster to load and easier to read on smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops, ensuring that the local news and sport coverage that you trust is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are.
Readers will also find it even easier to access our popular interactive puzzles and the digital replica of each edition of the Leader newspaper. The Today's Paper function allows users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version.
The refreshed website design draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users across the ACM network who have tested its features over the past few months.
Of course, we're always keen to hear your thoughts. Please feel free to email me direct with yours, a mlawrence@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Speaking of the website, here's some of the news highlights from the past week.
Murray Trembath reported Infrastructure NSW's affirmation that planning an extension of Sydney Gateway to Port Botany is an 'immediate priority'.
The $2.6 billion link between the WestConnex St Peters interchange and airport, which is due to open at the end of 2024, has drawn criticism because it ends near the domestic terminal, rather than continuing to the port.
Eva shared the story of Gymea surfer Kai Lewins, who stars in new Netflix series 'Surviving Summer'.
A former student of Caringbah High School, Kai scored the role of Ari Gibson, who plays the love interest of the lead character.
And in the latest update regarding the incident, Murray reports the hydrocarbon spill from Kurnell fuel terminal was 13 times greater than originally estimated.
In development news, Murray reports on a DA lodged for a nine-storey Sammut Group development opposite Cronulla beach.
As always, this is just scratching the surface. I'd encourage you all to get along to theleader.com.au and keep yourselves informed.
Thanks for reading and your support of local news. Hope you all have a great week.
All the best,
Matt Lawrence
Editor.
