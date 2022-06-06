The St George District RLFC hosted a celebration dinner of the St George Illawarra's 2010 premiership win on Friday night June 3.
Hurstville's Club Central was the venue for the cocktail event , where the excitement of the 2010 grand final victory was re-lived by members of the Dragons' squad.
Eight former 2010 players were joined by John Riley, Craig Young, Ricky Walford, Ted Goodwin, Graham Wynne and Bruce Starkey, whilst Caryl Raper was a special guest.
The night was also good time to preview State of Origin, with Benny Elias joined by Dragons Beau Scott and Jason Nightingale to debate the result.
Beau Scott, who started playing in the centres, moved to the second row and played 11 games for the Blues.
"I never really listened to the crowd at games but in Queensland once when Billy Slater got the ball, the noise almost made me stop and look around - it was incredible" he said.
Called the 'True Believers' the St George Illawarra Dragons team had secured their second successive minor premiership in the 2010 regular season, before going on to defeat the Sydney Roosters in the Grand Final to win the club's first premiership since their formation as a joint venture club in 1999.
It was the drought-breaking year when they finally shook off that dreaded "choker" tag.
It was only the second year master coach Wayne Bennett had coached the Red V after moving from Brisbane and it had an immediate effect.
In 2009, they won the minor premiership and were expected to win, however they were bundled out after losing at home to the Eels and then to the Broncos.
It was a star studded team with Clive Churchill medallist Darius Boyd at fullback, and it was the season Mark Gasnier made a return from French Rugby, joining the Dragons midway through their 2010 campaign.
The team was Brett Morris, Matt Cooper, Jason Nightingale, Jamie Soward, Nev Costigan, Dean Young, Michael Weyman, Beau Scott, Ben Creagh, Jeremy Smith, Nathan Fien, Trent Merrin, Matt Prior, Jarrod Saffy, captained by Ben Hornby.
Hornby is the most capped player for the St George Illawarra Dragons with 273 games, captaining his side to a premiership and world club challenge victory.
He started his career as fullback, moving into the halves with Jamie Soward.
In a major coup the team was coached by the 'Supercoach' Wayne Bennett.
Bennett's reputation as an NRL coach came before him with premierships at Brisbane and Canberra but it was supported by what he did at the Dragons, winning a premiership in just his second year at the helm.
It was a victory worth celebrating and 2010 was the joint-venture's first premiership and St George's first premiership since 1979.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
