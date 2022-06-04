When Warren Malcolm opened a small concrete plant in The Boulevarde at Kirrawee in 1976, no one could have foreseen what a powerhouse in the construction industry the business would become.
Form Concrete, as it was originally called, was renamed Concrite a few years later and over the next 26 years grew to supply 10 per cent of the concrete market in NSW from 12 production plants.
Major projects supplied in Sutherland Shire included the Westfield Miranda expansion and high-level Woronora Bridge. Further afield, the brand was associated with the Olympic Stadium, Sydney Opera House carpark, GPO redevelopment, The Horizon and Governor Macquarie and Governor Philip Towers.
Sutherland Shire Council, at its last meeting, paid tribute to Mr Malcolm, a Gymea Bay resident of 50 years, who passed away on March 21 at 78.
Mayor Cr Pesce said Concrite was "an iconic brand which has always been known as a Sutherland Shire entity".
Cr Peter Scaysbrook said, "There is probably no greater tribute we can give than to acknowledge that sometime in the next 24 or 48 hours most of us in this room will enter, park in, shop in or drive over something that Warren Malcolm made a huge contribution in creating".
Mr Malcolm's wife Jan, co-founder of the business, told the Leader, "We were together as teenagers, and I knew from back then that Warren didn't give up on anything".
"I never doubted for a minute the business would succeed, but for it to reach the heights it did exceeded my expectations."
Ms Malcolm said her husband was "meticulous in his attention to detail" and "never took outlandish risks".
"Before he went out on his own, he worked for Pioneer Concrete, where he learnt how to run a business and do it better.
"We ended up with a number of concrete plants, but it didn't happen overnight. He was astute in identifying sites.
"He would say he was lucky but I would say it was good management, rather than good luck."
Mr Malcolm entered the concrete industry after graduating from the University of NSW with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering in 1966, and then completing a Master of Engineering Science.
Cr Pesce told the council meeting Mr Malcolm "pursued a vision of developing a business plan that would allow him to compete with the major concrete producers of the day, based around productivity improvements and avoiding cost cutting shortcuts."
"Driven by Warren's drive and energy, the Concrite business model became standard industry practice," he said.
"As it expanded, Concrite continued to improve and innovate, becoming the first company in Australia to develop and supply high strength product that allowed the safe and speedy construction of technically complex buildings.
"Concrite was sold to Boral in 2001, but as confirmation of Concrite's acknowledged reputation, the business has not been merged into the Boral name.
"The original branding and logo remain, and the central administration office remains in Sutherland.
"Warren was a Gymea Bay resident for 50 years and leaves wife Jan, and children Madeline, Chris and Evan, along with seven grandchildren."
Cr Peter Scaysbrook, who has an engineering background, said, "We often pay tributes to sportspeople, celebrities, charity and community leaders and the like but it is rare that we acknowledge a true home grown local captain of industry".
"Warren Malcolm was exactly that, someone who rejigged the model in the most fundamental area of construction.
"Concrite under Warren's guidance 'rewrote the rule book' while remaining an identifiably Sutherland Shire business.
"In taking on the giants of the industry such as Readymix and Pioneer, Warren showed a vision and a singular resolve beyond anything that had been attempted before.
"At the time it must have seemed that there were easier ways to make a living. I knew him to be a quietly spoken person, very focused on precision and 'detail who would listen to any point of view courteously.
"Such was his courtesy, it was often difficult to know if he actually agreed with it, but he always allowed any view to be heard.
Outside of business Warren and Jan had a deep involvement in Rotary and, I was later made aware, in politics."
Cr Scaysbrook said Mr Malcolm developed a deep concern about climate change and matters concerning sustainability in general.
"I remember having a conversation with him about how construction techniques impacted on built structures, specifically certain buildings including our own Entertainment Centre were almost impossible to demolish due to contained forces.
"Notwithstanding the fact Warren was exclusively building new stuff, the Malcolm family always had a great sympathy for built heritage, restoring and maintaining the historic Vine Lodge property in the Southern Highlands,."
"Concrite had considerable interaction with council, being a tenant in our building on the comer.
"Business people are often personified as coldly focused and dispassionate. I always found Warren to be a warm and considerate human being."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
