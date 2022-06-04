St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man, 56, charged with firearms, stolen vehicles and other offences following search of Wolli Creek car park

Pistols and stolen vehicles allegedly found in Wolli Creek car park

Police allegedly found two pistols, stolen vehicles, fake number plates and drugs during the search of a car park in a Wolli Creek apartment block.

