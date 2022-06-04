Pistols and stolen vehicles allegedly found in Wolli Creek car park

Police allegedly found two pistols, stolen vehicles, fake number plates and drugs during the search of a car park in a Wolli Creek apartment block.
A police statement said, in May 2022, officers attached to the Police Transport and Public Safety Command South West's Proactive Crime team, commenced an investigation into alleged firearm, drug supply and stolen vehicle offences in the Wolli Creek area.
"Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at an underground carpark on Brodie Sparks Drive, Wolli Creek, on Thursday June 2," the statement said.
"Police located and seized two pistols, vehicles believed to be stolen worth over $300,000, drugs, fraudulent identification material, and both NSW and interstate registration plates.
"A 57-year-old man was arrested and taken to St George Police Station where he was charged with:
"He was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Court yesterday (Friday) where he was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Thursday June 16."
