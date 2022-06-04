A foul odour which has emanated for several years from a stormwater drain adjacent to the Ampol fuel terminal wharf at Kurnell is angering residents, but the company is still searching for an explanation.
"The stench of fumes is horrible, and to think there are whales frolicking metres away and the national park is next to this is a disgrace," one resident said.
Advertisement
The resident believed oil was being pumped into the bay, but Ampol categorically denied the claim.
The company said the odour related to "regular Ampol terminal operations".
Ampol addressed complaints in advice to the Kurnell community on April 28 after the oily water overflow earlier in the month.
"We have undertaken testing of this pipe in the last few weeks and in years prior, and these tests have shown no hydrocarbon contamination," the company said.
"However, we will investigate odours further and provide an update to the community over the coming month".
In a community update on May 27, Ampol said, "Thank you for reporting odours that relate to regular Ampol terminal operations. Your calls on the 1800 number help us to follow up and plan for work to address these odours.
"Ampol is committed to delivering investigation and monitoring work to ensure community concerns are addressed.
"Ampol acknowledges the need to further investigate and understand the source of observed hydrocarbons at the stormwater drain adjacent to the wharf.
"We have followed up with sampling and investigations at the stormwater drain adjacent to the wharf and identified low concentrations of hydrocarbons at levels below relevant marine and health guidelines.
"We are working alongside the EPA to determine the best course of action, which is likely to require as a first step, a detailed monitoring program. As more information becomes available, we will update our online Q and As
"Ampol is continuing to investigate the odour at the wharf to develop a permanent solution."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.