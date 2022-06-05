St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Cronulla glows for the first week of winter

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 5 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morning magic: Cronulla on the first week of winter. Picture: John Veage

Cronulla was treated to a breathtaking scene this week, which marked the start of winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.