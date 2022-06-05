Cronulla was treated to a breathtaking scene this week, which marked the start of winter.
A classic sunrise lit up the sky across the ocean on June 3, much to the delight of those who were lucky enough to capture the magical moment.
Advertisement
Leader photographer John Veage rugged up to take photos of the day's wake, as passers-by on their chilly morning walk stopped to take in the view.
As the first waves of a season rolled in, there were winter woollies all about, as the puffer jacket days made their cosy appearance.
Winter is well and truly here, with a cold yet dry and mostly sunny week ahead. Monday is predicted to be a windy 17 degrees and Wednesday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with a top of 15 degrees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.