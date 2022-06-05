Sutherland Shire Council has declined an offer to trial e-scooters.
NSW Active transport minister Rob Stokes announced in April a trial of e-scooters by shared scheme providers would be extended to all interested councils rather than just a few, as originally planned.
Advertisement
Mr Stokes said the government had received strong feedback from councils who were keen to participate.
A spokeswoman for Sutherland Shire Council said councils across the state were offered the opportunity to register their interest to participate in a 12-month trial of e-scooters, commencing in July 2022.
"Owing to the short notification period for participation in the trial and to consider community consultation opportunities, council declined the offer to submit an expression of interest to participate in the trial," she said.
"The limited timeframe also restricted council from identifying potential sites to be evaluated and for public safety matters to be thoroughly examined.
"Council has requested to be kept informed of the progress and outcomes of the trial, which may advise decisions regarding active transport opportunities of this manner in future."
Neighbouring Georges River Council decided at its May 23 meeting to expressed interest in participating in the trial.
RELATED
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.