Investigation into Wolli Creek stabbing

A police investigation into a stabbing at Wolli Creek earlier this year is continuing.
Just after 5am on April 17, emergency services were called to Brodie Spark Drive after reports a 25-year-old man had suffered multiple stab wounds to his body.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to St George Hospital. He has since recovered.
A second man, 28, was treated for facial injuries after being assaulted during the incident.
Police have been told the injured pair entered the carpark of a shopping centre on Arncliffe Street to meet an unknown woman, when they were approached by two men.
The injured pair were then allegedly assaulted by the two men before they fled the scene on foot.
St George Police established two crime scenes and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following extensive inquiries, detectives attended a unit on Beamish Street, Campsie, where they arrested a 29-year-old man at about 8.50pm on May 16.
He was taken to Campsie Police Station and charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon causing wounding/grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on May 16 where he was formally bail refused to next appear at Sutherland Local Court on July 12.
Anyone who may be able to assist investigators with information about this incident is urged to contact Kogarah Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
