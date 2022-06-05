Cronulla junior surfer Jarvis Earle fell just one wave short in his quest to make the final in the U18,2022 Surf City El Salvador ISA World Junior Surfing Championship on Sunday.
Goofy foot Earle showed his pedigree and his future career path with a fighting semi final finish as part of the Australian Junior Irukandjis Surfing Team.
Jarvis said he was stoked to make the semi finals in El Salvador and he couldn't wait for his next heat.
Needing a 7 to progress in his round 6 semi,he then missed again in his repercharge 10 heat to eventual overall winners Luke Swanson(Haw) and Luke Thompson (RSA)
Willis Droomer had a dominant win in the U16 boys for Australia
Some of the best junior competition surfing in history was performed on Day 8 of the ISA World Juniors. Of the record 419 competitors entered on Day 1, just 24 surfers remained in the draw to claim one of the 16 medals.
The teams race was shaken up as Hawaii solidified its healthy lead ahead of Australia, with France, United States and Japan to round out the top five.
ISA President Fernando Aguerre said an incredible week of historic competition had almost come to a finish, crowning junior World Champions for the first time in 3 years.
"The level of progressive surfing at these championships has been truly amazing. This new crop of talent is a testimony to the sport's development and growth around the world."
Meanwhile club mate Connor O'Leary equalled his best result on the World Surfing Tour with an equal third at Stop No. 6 on the World Surf League 2022 Championship-the Quiksilver G Land Pro.
After making the WSL mid year cut O'Leary climbed four spots to sit in 14th place before now going to stop no 7 also in Surf City El Salvador.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
