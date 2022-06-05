St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Earl shows he is world class

John Veage
By John Veage
June 5 2022 - 11:00pm
World class: Jarvis Earl surfing in the semi finals in El Salvador and (inset) part of the Australian Junior Irukandjis Surfing Team .Pictures Rodriguez/Franco ISA

Cronulla junior surfer Jarvis Earle fell just one wave short in his quest to make the final in the U18,2022 Surf City El Salvador ISA World Junior Surfing Championship on Sunday.

