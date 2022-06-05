St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kambosos takes defeat on the chin

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:50am, first published June 5 2022 - 11:30pm
Loss: Back to the training ring for Kambosos Jr .Picture John Veage

George Kambosos's brave bid to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world ended badly, outpointed by American Devin Haney in every round in Melbourne on Sunday.

Local News

