George Kambosos's brave bid to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world ended badly, outpointed by American Devin Haney in every round in Melbourne on Sunday.
The loss to Haney is the first time that Kambosos Jr. did not have his hand raised after the fight.
Advertisement
Even in defeat Kambosos Jr. is to be commended for doing something that few boxers do at the top of their game by taking the toughest fight possible and refusing to duck the best opponent.
Against Haney, in front of over 41,000 fans at Marvel Stadium, the 28-year-old bit off more than he could chew as the American challenger put on a boxing clinic for 12 rounds.
Kambosos said he dared to be great but fell short today chasing a legacy.
"Without risk there is no reward.
"I always chased the hardest challenges, congrats to the new champ Devin Haney, you did what you had to do, full respect mate.
"I'll be back- for the love of boxing."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.