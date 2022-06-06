St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Costly failures for Rockdale

By John Veage
Lose: The APIA home deserved to win over Rockdale as they made the most of the opportunities that were presented at Lambert Park.Picture Football NSW

Its now time for Rockdale Ilinden to do some serious soul searching after they fell to their fourth straight defeat and slipped down the NPL ladder to seventh place.

