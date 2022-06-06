Its now time for Rockdale Ilinden to do some serious soul searching after they fell to their fourth straight defeat and slipped down the NPL ladder to seventh place.
National Premier League NSW Men's Round 14 saw APIA Leichhardt defeat Rockdale Ilinden 2-0 in a game that showcased two of the best teams in the league on Saturday evening.
APIA secured the win thanks to two goals from set piece corners in the first half - one to Michael Kouta and the other to Sean Symons - before Rockdale Ilinden were forced to play a man down in the second half after Nikola Kuleski was sent off for a second bookable offence.
It was always going to be tough, forced to play the last 15 minutes of the encounter with ten players after Kuleski was given his second yellow card and forced to take an early shower.
It was probably in frustration that he committed the foul but referee Christian Verdicchio, had no other option except to brandish the cards.
Rockdale had their chances in the first half. In the 27th minute a Rockdale corner was met by the powerful header from the well-positioned Jamie Percevski but the ball sailed narrowly over the crossbar.
They came close again in the 36th minute. Urosevski played the ball back from the by-line to Sorge who then fired it across the box for Chris McStay who headed just wide of the mark.
Rockdale Ilinden coach Steve Zoric was unhappy with the defeat and emerged from a sombre dressing room.
"It's disappointing to concede from two set pieces," he said.
"We were pretty solid all year from set pieces but it will be something that we need to work on.
"They pressed us hard in the first half and we did have a game plan for that but obviously we didn't execute it.
"We changed things around in the second half and looked a lot better.
"They were dangerous on the counter-attack because we had to throw people forward and it became more difficult for us once we were a man down."
Rockdale get a chance to redeem themselves at home when they meet Marconi Stallions at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday 2pm.
