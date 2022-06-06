St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$65M in state budget for Stage 2 of Sutherland-Cronulla shared cycle-pedestrian path

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:33am, first published 2:10am
Pushing on: Kiersten Fishburn and Mark Speakman with cyclists Steve O'Keefe (left) and Ian Marchant on the cycle route in Malvern Road, Miranda. Picture: Chris Lane

The state government has decided to build the eastern portion of Stage 2 of the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) while it continues to consider alternatives for the western section.

