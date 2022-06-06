The state government has decided to build the eastern portion of Stage 2 of the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) while it continues to consider alternatives for the western section.
The June 21 state budget will provide $65 million for Stage 2 of the shared cycle-pedestrian path from Oak Road, Kirrawee to Gannons Road, Caringbah.
Advertisement
Funding will also be provided to design and build Stage 3 - a new route from Gannons Road to Cronulla, which has been restored to the project following community protests about a move to make do with an existing path.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said it was hoped the entire path would be in place by the end of 2025.
Mr Speakman said determination of the eastern section of the State 2 route, from Jackson Avenue, Miranda to Gannons Road, Caringbah, would allow construction to begin in early 2023.
"The NSW Government is delivering on its promise to build this important walking and cycling path which will connect key destinations with schools, shops, restaurants, entertainment precincts and transport hubs," he said.
"It's important we get this critical piece of local infrastructure right, so I'm pleased Transport for NSW (TfNSW) will now look at different options for the western component."
TfNSW deputy secretary for cities and active transport, Kiersten Fishburn, said, following community feedback, a decision had been made not to proceed with the route option along Oak Road, Flora Street and Kingsway to Miranda.
The transport authority is instead looking at a route proposed by Sutherland Shire Council, which runs along Bath Road, Avery Avenue and other streets and reserves south of the rail corridor.
Routes through Miranda between Sylvania Road and Jackson Avenue will also be investigated.
Ms Fishburn said TfNSW would undertake a full assessment of the western component of Stage 2 of the link, consult with the community and seek planning approval towards the end of this year.
Asked about what appears to be under-use of Stage 1 of the path between Sutherland and Kirrawee, Ms Fishburn said, "When you start to build our sort of corridors, the more you build the greater the useage".
"We have taken a lot of lessons in planning strategic corridors from the London experience, which is that you incrementally build them out and as you build the demand grows and grows, so you keep building on that."
TfNSW central river city director Alex Campbell defended the decision not to proceed with the original plan to place much of the route within the rail corridor.
"There are areas we call infrastructure heavy," he said. "We are talking elevated concrete viaducts stretching for 600 metres with no way in or out, so they create potential safety risks and you are also not connected to the key attractors such as schools, shops and cafes.
"That doesn't meet the objectives of the project.
"It would also be two to three times more expensive to put it in the rail corridor."
Ms Fishburn said, "Rail corridors work well for just commuter use, but they are not great for people who want to get to the shops, take their kids to school or ride as a recreation activity. They actually shut down a range options for bike riders."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.