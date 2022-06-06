The safety of students at several schools in the Oatley electorate has been given a boost as part of infrastructure upgrades.
The NSW Government in partnership with the Commonwealth is investing $40.9 million to improve safety in school zones, as part of the School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program.
Oatley MP Mark Coure says these are significant projects in the region.
"These important upgrades are helping to keep our local school kids even safer as they travel to and from school, ensuring that there are physical safety measures which alert motorists to the presence of school children crossing the road", Mr Coure said. "This is a big win for local families and teachers."
Riverwood Public School benefits from an upgrade and relocation of the existing pedestrian crossing on Union Street.
Principal, Anne Davis, said the crossing upgrade significantly improved pedestrian safety at the front of the school.
"The safety fencing at the intersection encourages students and families to cross at the crossing," she said.
NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads, Natalie Ward says road infrastructure at schools in metropolitan areas will receive substantial upgrades, with more than $40.9 million going towards at least 250 projects.
"This program will help make our roads safer for not just children but also their parents, carers and school communities," Mrs Ward said. "Ensuring our school children and all other road users are safe is a top priority and this is an investment that will benefit our community into the future."
PROJECTS
