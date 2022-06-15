A free playgroup has launched at Riverwood, giving families the options of boosting social interactions for their children.
Jenny's Kindergarten, a long daycare centre, opened the playgroup for those in the community after she noticed a need for more opportunities for parents and carers whose children don't attend daycare.
Although welcome to all, the playgroup is particularly beneficial in giving families whose children aren't enrolled in preschool, the chance to mingle, make friends and build supportive connections.
The early learning centre has been in the suburb for 15 years, but centre director Kayley Scott said staff were always looking for ways to assist its community and "give back".
Also a first-time mother, Mrs Scott said it was challenging finding playgroups for her daughter that fit in with her work schedule.
"We saw that the area lacked playgroup options," Mrs Scott said.
"I wanted to create an atmosphere to allow parents to have a safe space within the community, a place where families can get support and a time for children to be able to be children and just play.
"We provide support for families who might not be able to send their children to care and an opportunity for the children to be able to explore age appropriate activities and resources."
The playgroup is on from 10am-11am every Friday.
Spaces are limited. Light refreshments and coffee are provided.
Bookings: jkriverwood@jennyskindy.com.au or 9584 8853.
