Sutherland Shire music lovers were spoilt over the weekend with the cool weather not affecting the hot sounds that rang around the Cronulla streets and parks.
The Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival went off again without a hitch and with so many stages and venues offering free live music and entertainment that there was something for everyone, and it was right in the heart of Cronulla.
Following last year's successful inaugural event, this year saw the Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival run across four days - kicking off from Thursday June 2 through to Sunday June 5.
With over 100 free performances and special ticketed events across 12 stages, along with a Record Fair, a Film Festival and plenty of food and retail stalls it is a family friendly event that is hard to beat.
Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival was brought to you by Code One, Cronulla Chamber of Commerce and The Brass Monkey.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
