Wanda Surf Life Saving Club has launched its latest new Inflatable Rescue Boat in honour of dedicated club volunteers Brett Porteous and Mark Lake who have been instrumental in supporting the community, giving back and inspiring the next generation.
The boat was kindly donated by The Holt Estate 1861 who have been donating IRBs to all four Bate Bay Surf Clubs over the past 20 years.
Brett Porteous gained his IRB credentials in 2012 and has been Wanda's IRB Captain for the last two seasons; a role that comes along with an enormous amount of work outside of patrol hours to keep Wanda's IRBs "Rescue Ready" and on the water.
Mark Lake has been a constant and reliable presence in the IRB section since gaining his IRB credentials in 2018. He is the first to volunteer to set up and fulfil carnival IRB shifts, complete IRB maintenance and work through the annual gear inspection.
Fiona Sutton, Wanda SLSC President said the IRB plays a vital role in responding to critical incidents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.