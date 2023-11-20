St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 20 November 2023
New IRB for Bate Bay beach

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 20 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 12:00pm
Mark Lake and Brett Porteous with the new IRB. Picture John Veage
Mark Lake and Brett Porteous with the new IRB. Picture John Veage

Wanda Surf Life Saving Club has launched its latest new Inflatable Rescue Boat in honour of dedicated club volunteers Brett Porteous and Mark Lake who have been instrumental in supporting the community, giving back and inspiring the next generation.

