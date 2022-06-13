The Holt Group has donated an Achilles inflatable rescue boat (IRB) and motor to Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club worth over $20,000 as part of their continuing contribution to the Sutherland Shire community.
Holt CEO Duncan McComb presented the IRB to the club who named it the "Chrisby Barber".
Duncan said the Holt Estate 1861 is very proud of their association with Bate Bay Surf Lifesaving Clubs.
"This is one of 17 boats we've donated across the four clubs in the Bay." he said
"Community means everything to The Holt family, and surf clubs and their members are at the heart of the Shire community."
"Their contribution to the safety of local families and visitors to Shire beaches is immeasurable."
Barber has been a volunteer surf lifesaver for nearly 20 years in club, district and branch positions and has served as Cronulla Club Captain for the past six years.
Chris recently won the Sydney Surf Lifesaving Sydney branch Surf Life Saver of the year award and will now contest the same award for NSW.
Present at launch was his wife Julie, his daughter Zoe and son Mitchell who are also volunteer lifesavers and crewed the IRB.
Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club President Chris Giles reinforced the importance of Chris's many volunteer hours and the major contribution to SLS Chris Barber has made and that the IRB was justly named after him.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
