Rescue Boat Named to Recognise Lifesavers Contribution

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 13 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:00am
Launch: Chris Barber christens the new Cronulla SLSC IRB in front of a large crowd of club members-his mother was the first passenger.Picture John Veage

The Holt Group has donated an Achilles inflatable rescue boat (IRB) and motor to Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club worth over $20,000 as part of their continuing contribution to the Sutherland Shire community.

