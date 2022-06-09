The record investment into NSW Ambulance has been applauded by health unions as a historic win, but those on the frontline say it's only one step forward in playing 'catch up'.
A $1.7 billion boost across four years to emergency care as part of the NSW Government's 2022-23 Budget means more staff and ambulance stations, making NSW the largest paramedic workforce in Australia.
Premier Dominic Perrottet says the funding will ensure NSW is well placed for challenges ahead, after experiencing unprecedented demand. "The investment will help increase capacity both in terms of available paramedics to respond to patients, and available staff to help answer the record volume of calls," he said.
The announcement comes after the Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) took industrial action in recent weeks, placing pressure on the government to act.
In addition to 1858 extra paramedics, there will be a new, two-year public sector wages policy to provide increased pay. Employees will be offered a 3.0 per cent remuneration increase per annum, with a possible further 0.5 per cent on offer in 2023-24. A bonus $3000 will be gifted as recognition of efforts on the COVID-19 frontline.
APA union delegate Brett Simpson, a paramedic of more than 13 years, services south east Sydney and is based at Kogarah. He says boosting staffing numbers is very welcome surprise, as members were pushing for 1500.
"To see more than 1800 was quite pleasing," he said. We're very grateful but ultimately we are still behind and not where we should be.
"In reality, the $3000 bonus doesn't contribute to our superannuation so we are still making up for money we lost when our wages were cut two years in a row.
"What we haven't seen is any real detail. It's not as much as it sounds because we are losing lots of staff each year."
The APA described the commitment to extra staffing a "monumental win for paramedics and communities". Union President Chris Kastelan said this proved that union power could lead to change.
But he also cautioned against assuming this was a "fix" to the systemic issues that he said have caused the health system to "collapse."
"Extra staffing is a great start, but it needs to be accompanied by real investments to address bed block and the crushing pressure on our emergency health system," Mr Kastelan said.
Mr Simpson agrees. He said relieving bed block strains would enable a better drop-off flow.
"St George Hospital in particular has struggled immensely in the past two months," he said. "At one point on my shift we had 11 ambulances trying to offload patients for hours at night. We need bigger carparks."
Mr Kastelan says with more crews on the roads, paramedics will be able to access meal breaks, finish work on time and get to patients in time.
It is not unusual for Mr Simpson to travel 60 kilometres on a single call-out, only to be turned around to travel in the opposite direction. Or work continuously for 15 hours without a break.
"When it's busy and you're deployed on a job to the other side of Sydney, you get half way there and get sent back," he said. "You can spend hours just driving, like a pin-ball bouncing around."
"It's a first step but there is a long way to go if Dominic Perrottet wants to repair the relationship with paramedics."
