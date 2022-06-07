Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Un[contained] returns to Kogarah this month

I am genuinely excited that Un[contained] is returning to the heart of Kogarah this month.
Bringing together large-scale installations with small discoverable artworks, Un[contained] includes acrobatic aerial performances, live mural designs and immersive art installations as well as food, wine and live entertainment.
Our inaugural event held last year in June was a huge success with our local community as well as visitors from outside our local government area.
We featured more than 30 local and interstate artists, supported multiple event companies and delivered millions of dollars' worth of recognition and exposure to the NSW arts and entertainment sector.
We were even announced as a finalist in the 2021 Australian Street Art Awards for Best Street Art Festival or Event.
We hope to go even bigger this year with Un[contained] taking over Belgrade Street, Kogarah from 24-26 June 4.30pm to 10.30pm each night.
This unique event will bring our entire community together, so I encourage you all to come along to an immersive event experience that the whole family will enjoy.
For the latest information on all the exciting events happening in Georges River, visit our What's On page: www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/WhatsOn
