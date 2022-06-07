Cronulla dad's $200,000 lotteries win

A Cronulla dad had a memorable drive home from work on Monday afternoon with the revelation he scored $202,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.
The Sydney player held the 1st Prize winning entry in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1574, drawn Monday 30 May 2022. He scored the $200,000 1st Prize, plus a $2,000 consolation prize.
Advertisement
"I'm just driving home. The whole family is in the car. I've just pulled over to the side of the road," the man said when an official from The Lott confirmed his win.
"How great is that! Man, that's such good news!"
Asked how he might enjoy his prize, the winner didn't hesitate to share his wish list.
"That's such a blessing, so I'd like to give some of that to charity," he said.
"With the remaining money, I've got a few things I'd like to do. I'd like to take the family on a couple of domestic holidays.
"This has been a great car ride home!"
The man's winning entry of 10 consecutive numbers was purchased online at thelott.com - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $10.85 million for draw 1576, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $14.96 million for draw 10586.
Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.
Each game has two draws - one that determines the winning numbers and one that determines the jackpot number. If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the Jackpot Prize is won. If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the Jackpot Prize will climb for the next draw.
Tickets can be purchased at any licenced lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.
The official home of Australia's lotteries, The Lott operates and markets Australia's leading lottery games customers know and love creating everyday winners, winning every day.
Last financial year, Australia's official lotteries contributed more than $1.5 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.