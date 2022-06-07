St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla dad's $200,000 lotteries win

Updated June 7 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:09am
The lucky winner said he plans to give some money to charity and take his family on a couple of domestic holidays.

A Cronulla dad had a memorable drive home from work on Monday afternoon with the revelation he scored $202,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

Local News

