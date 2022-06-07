St George Matters with Chris Minns: M5 East Toll - It's time to have your say!

It is no secret that heavy vehicle movement in Bexley and surrounding suburbs has quadrupled since the previously free M5 East was slapped with a toll.
I have been contacted by countless residents fed up with the increased noise pollution, surface traffic and reduced parking in Bexley and surrounding suburbs caused by this new toll on an old road.
Last month, the NSW Upper House inquiry into the NSW Government's toll roads held a public hearing in Bexley. This was an opportunity for local residents and business owners to testify to the detrimental effects that the M5 East Toll has had on our local community.
Committee members also toured local streets and witnessed the increased trucks and traffic congestion first-hand.
Evidence presented to the Committee showed that in 2015 there was an average of 610 trucks passing through daily, compared with the 2695 trucks that thundered through in 2021.
Bexley Chamber of Commerce President, Jeffrey Tullock spoke for all business owners when he said "Traffic in our local community has exploded beyond all reasonable expectations."
The NSW Government had already removed much needed parking for Bexley shops by introducing clearways in anticipation of the massive increase in traffic once the toll was introduced.
Mr Ahmad Sleitini, a local pharmacy owner who was at the inquiry said, "A lot of my patients cannot come and see me anymore."
I would like to personally thank all the residents and shopkeepers who appeared before the committee and shared their experiences including Angelo Elliot, Ahmad Sleitini, Jeffrey Tullock, Daniel Egli, Les Crompton, Eugene McFarlane, Osman Karolia, Yasmina Kovacevic and Fajid Khan.
Now it is time for you to have your say!
As a result of the damaging impact of this toll on my community, I have organised a public meeting on the M5 East Toll.
The meeting will be held on Sunday June 26th at Bexley RSL Club from 12PM.
All are welcome, but please RSVP by Friday June 24 th to my office on 02 9587 9684 or kogarah@parliament.nsw.gov.au
I hope to see you there.
