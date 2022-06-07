St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: M5 East Toll - It's time to have your say!

Updated June 7 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:33am
Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

It is no secret that heavy vehicle movement in Bexley and surrounding suburbs has quadrupled since the previously free M5 East was slapped with a toll.

