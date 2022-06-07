Bayside Council orders six electric vehicles

Bayside Council has ordered six electric vehicles and has been successful in getting a government grant that will also help fund the installation of a fast-charging station at the Bexley Depot.
"These six vehicles, for use by staff in the field, will be appropriately branded and help send a strong message that Council is serious about renewable energy and lowering emissions," Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
Advertisement
"Our renewable energy targets can only be achieved by changing the way we use and produce energy.
"Promoting the use of electric vehicles, and encouraging people to walk, cycle or use public transport will also help."
Council is continuing to work closely with developers to help ensure suitable charging stations are included in new developments.
Council is also actively engaging with all levels of government to make certain that funding will be available for local EV charging infrastructure, and residents will not have to subsidise the installation of on-street charging stations.
The transition to electric vehicles is an important step. Electric vehicles are now shown to be cheaper, quieter and emission free, and Bayside Council is working on creating a supporting framework to guide the community's shift to cleaner and greener private transport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.