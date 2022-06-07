St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside Council orders six electric vehicles

Updated June 7 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:01am
Bayside Council has ordered six electric vehicles and has been successful in getting a government grant that will also help fund the installation of a fast-charging station at the Bexley Depot.

