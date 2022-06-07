St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside Council's key Strategic Documents open for comment

June 7 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The key documents outline how Council will achieve its strategic vision over the next ten years.

The key strategic documents that will guide Bayside Council for the next 10 years are now open for public comment and feedback.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.