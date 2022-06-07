Bayside Council's key Strategic Documents open for comment

The key strategic documents that will guide Bayside Council for the next 10 years are now open for public comment and feedback.
"Council plans to invest over $250 million over the next 10 years upgrading and improving assets across Bayside," Mayor Dr Christina Curry said.
"We can only do this in partnership with the community and need your feedback on our draft plans to help ensure we continue to meet your aspirations for Bayside."
The key documents outlining how Council will achieve its strategic vision include:
. Draft Delivery Program 2022-2026 Operational Plan & Budget 2022-2023
. Draft Fees and Charges 2022-2023 and supplementary overview
. Draft Long Term Financial Plan 2022 - 2032.
All members of the community are invited to review documents and provide feedback that will be considered before the plans are finalised.
The final document will be presented to Council at its meeting on 30 June, 2022.
The documents are on public exhibition until Monday 13 June 2022.
Hard copies are available at Rockdale and Eastgardens Customer Service Centres.
For more information and to view the documents online visit: www.bayside.nsw.gov.au
