Changes ahead for Don Lucas Reserve

More flexible spaces for events and active recreation will be created at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda under a draft masterplan that is about to go on public exhibition.
Sutherland Shire Council has endorsed the draft plan, which was prepared after preliminary consultation with the community.
Work on some elements - a full-size basketball court and exercise equipment - has already started.
A report by council staff said there were several issues with the reserve, including poor lighting, non-compliant helipad, poor condition of the car park, incomplete walking tracks with safety conflicts, under sized play and active recreation facilities, as well as open spaces that did not afford flexibility to cater for existing events.
"A key component of the masterplan is the creation of more flexible spaces that better accommodate for events and active recreation," the report said.
"This has been made possible by the reconfiguration of the carpark and helipad locations that are to be positioned further east.
"The proposed facilities in the draft masterplan provide inclusive access for all, flexibility, improved compliance, enhanced capacity as well as a healthy and attractive environment for outdoor recreation and social engagement."
Key features include:
The report said masterplan would be implemented in stages as funds became available.
Short term works will include the improvements to the active recreation zone, relocation of the car park, entrance improvements and relocation of the helicopter landing pad.
Medium term works will include the improvement of shared paths and connections, playground expansion and the extended loop track with new additional fitness stations.
Long term works will include the extension of the amenities block, expansion of the active recreation zone, revegetation of the heritage dunes, a lookout point at Sanderson Road and lighting improvements.
