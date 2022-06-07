St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Don Lucas Reserve draft masterplan provides more flexible spaces for events and active recreation

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated June 7 2022 - 8:51pm, first published 8:50pm
Changes ahead for Don Lucas Reserve

More flexible spaces for events and active recreation will be created at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda under a draft masterplan that is about to go on public exhibition.

