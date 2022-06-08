St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

ANSTO scientists charge ahead with lithium study in partnership with Lithium Australia

By Eva Kolimar
June 8 2022 - 8:00pm
Sustainability aim: ANSTO scientist Chris Griffiths at work conducting research into lithium extraction.

Scientists at ANSTO Lucas Heights have been instrumental in developing world-first technology that could be a game-changer for the Australian lithium industry.

