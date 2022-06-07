$30 million co-living high-rise plan for Rockdale

A development application has been lodged by Knox Developments for a $30million, 12-storey building with 78 co-living apartments at 570 Princess Highway, Rockdale.
Co-living, or 'community - living' is designed for renters and is aimed at young mobile professionals living in their own private studio while sharing communal spaces.
The aim of the co-loving concept is to ease the loneliness of modern urban life.
The plans provide for a commercial tenancy on the group floor and 78 co-living studio rooms with communal living spaces above.
The 568 square-metre site is currently occupied by a single-storey commercial building.
The apartments will be designed with flexible rental contracts and all-inclusive fees.
The site will have a dedicated host who will ease residents into community life. Residents will also be able to communicate with neighbours using a mobile app.
The Rockdale location is expected to attract young renters who wish to be close to public transport and bike lanes and connections to greater Sydney, the CBD and Sydney Domestic Airport.
It is Cronulla-based Knox Developments' first move into the commercial development space with the cashflow to allow them to fund their core luxury residential projects.
Knox Developments will partner with co-living management experts, UKO who are experienced in the co-living and built-to-rent property management business.
Co-founders Alex Thorpe and Rhys Williams started UKO in 2018 to promote co-living for young professionals.
Currently, UKO manages over 46 blocks with over 1500 apartments across Australia.
Knox Developments has a number of luxury developments in Cronulla and Burraneer and recently expanded into Queensland with a project at Bilinga on the Gold Coast.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
