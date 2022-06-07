St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$30 million co-living high-rise plan for Rockdale

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 7 2022
The development of co-living apartments planned for 570 Princess Highway, Rockdale.

A development application has been lodged by Knox Developments for a $30million, 12-storey building with 78 co-living apartments at 570 Princess Highway, Rockdale.

