St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sans Souci Leisure Centre under new management

June 7 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sans Souci Leisure Centre opened the outdoor pool for training on 16 May 2022 and is aiming to officially re-open on 14 June 2022, pending the completion of upgrade works, with the intention to open regular Learn to Swim and Health Club Programs on 15 June 2022.

Sans Souci Leisure Centre will be reopened on June 14 under new management, BlueFit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.