Sans Souci Leisure Centre under new management

Sans Souci Leisure Centre will be reopened on June 14 under new management, BlueFit.
BlueFit currently manage Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre.
Advertisement
A suite of new membership and visit pass products will be available to allow access to both facilities managed by BlueFit.
Current Sans Souci pool students will be assessed and introduced to BlueFit's Swimming program which consists of structured levels catering to all swimming abilities, enabling all students free access to the aquatic centre outside of lesson time.
BlueFit's CEO, Todd McHardy said, "We are excited to be managing Sans Souci Leisure Centre and are committed to presenting new client offerings.
"We have undertaken major works across the site and will be delivering our branded progressive programs each driven by BlueFit's core purpose to inspire Community Activity."
Major works will include an upgrade to all change rooms, including the installation of new showers, painting, and replacement of cubicle doors.
Further works comprise of a complete refurbishment of all group fitness and gym facilities, including a full equipment fit out with Matrix fitness equipment.
Important pool maintenance is set to be completed as a priority, with the indoor pool receiving repairs to tiling and waterproofing works being undertaken across the indoor pool and health club areas.
Georges River Council's Mayor, Nick Katris said, "This positive partnership with BlueFit is a great win for our community. It means that we can take better advantage of our resources by inspiring community activity in this swimming facility. It will also contribute to better health opportunities within the community."
Sans Souci Leisure Centre opened the outdoor pool for training on 16 May 2022 and is aiming to officially re-open on 14 June 2022, pending the completion of upgrade works, with the intention to open regular Learn to Swim and Health Club Programs on 15 June 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.