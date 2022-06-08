Calling baby boomers for supplements trial

Baby boomers are needed for an Australian-first trial into nutrients, diet and inflammation in older people.
St George and Sutherland Clinical School has joined the project with Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), an independent, non-profit institute that aims to prevent, treat and cure brain and nervous system diseases, disorders and injuries through medical research.
Advertisement
Researchers hope to recruit more than 150 Sydney-based older adults aged 60-70 years, to see if whether taking dietary supplements can help improve frailty and inflammation.
"Diet plays a fundamental role in shaping the gut microbiome, and diet and nutritional status are among the most important, modifiable determinants of human health. It is exciting that we are starting to understand the links between brain, body and gut health," Chief Investigator Dr Adrienne Withall said.
This research is the PhD focus of study coordinator dietitian Milena Katz, who approached a major Australian supplement provider to see if they would donate the products to enable her to test her theory.
"They liked our proposed trial and agreed to donate their supplements. Now we need people to get involved," Ms Katz said.
"Importantly, this information will help to inform medical dietary therapy to help older people to age well."
The Frailty, Ageing and Inflammation Trial for Health (FAITH) is being led by the School of Population Health at UNSW Sydney, (NeuRA), and the Microbiome Research Centre (MRC).
The study is funded by the Ageing Futures Institute, UNSW.
Participation involves a biological sample collection at the start and end of the trial, completing surveys and taking nutritional supplements for four months.
All participants receive a four month supply of dietary supplements, regular monitoring and dietary advice. The participants allocated into the control group will receive the intervention supplements after the trial is completed.
Details: 0402385835 or email m.katz@unsw.edu.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.