St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George and Sutherland Clinical School and Neuroscience Research Australia call on baby boomer for diet and inflammation trial

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calling baby boomers for supplements trial

Baby boomers are needed for an Australian-first trial into nutrients, diet and inflammation in older people.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.