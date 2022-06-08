An upcoming original musical, 'Teen Angst', written by youth in the community is gearing up for its performance in July at Shopfront, Carlton.
The youth arts company has given four young teenagers the chance to write their own rock n' roll musical.
Advertisement
This senior ensemble production has been developed in collaboration with the young cast. Across four months, the cast has been engaged in song writing, script development, performance classes and discussions about the things that matter most to them.
Led by performer and songwriter Lucy Heffernan, it will premiere on July 7-10. Director Lucy Heffernan said giving young people the chance to create their music was empowering.
"There are lots of amazing songs out there that already exist, that hold special places in our heart, and that sum up the teen experience. It was important for these young people for find their voice through music, because they have things to say that are totally unique to them and their experience of life. They must be heard, and this process is here to amplify their voices," she said.
"Young people should tell their own stories. They are their own beings, and have opinions, thoughts of their own. We have to empower our young people. Pass them the microphone."
Tickets $15-$25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.