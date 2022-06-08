St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What'S on

Shopfront's new musical gives youth a stage voice

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emotions: 'Teen Angst' is a new musical production created by Shopfront. Picture: Supplied/Joshua Morris

An upcoming original musical, 'Teen Angst', written by youth in the community is gearing up for its performance in July at Shopfront, Carlton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

Reporter

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.