Appeal to locate missing teen from Sutherland

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teen missing from Sutherland.
Dante Simionescu, aged 17, was last seen at Sutherland Train Station, about midday today (Tuesday, 7 June).
When he failed to contact family and could not be raised on his mobile phone, he was reported missing to Sutherland Police Area Command who commenced an investigation into his whereabouts.
Inquiries have established that he may be in the Kirrawee area.
Dante is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, slim build, olive complexion and short black shaved hair.
He was last seen a wearing a grey hooded jumper, black shorts and a black gym duffle bag.
He is known to frequent the Padstow and Sutherland Shire areas.
Anyone with information into Dante's whereabouts is urged to contact Sutherland Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
