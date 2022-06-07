Nine sports clubs and an equipment supplier in the Heathcote electorate have each been awarded state government grants totalling $50,000.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans said projects to be assisted through the Local Sport Grant Program included:
Mr Evans said the program helped to more people involved in sport, update important infrastructure and provide further training for coaches and players.
Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said bringing communities together through sport provided many social, heath and economic benefits.
"Getting together with teammates on a weekend or mid-week to play sport is so important for our physical and mental health," he said.
"With community sporting competitions returning to normal following two pandemic-affected seasons, these grants will support both people returning to sport and those participating for the first time."
Grants up to $20,000 were available under the Program with up to $50,000 available in each electorate.
For further information on the Local Sport Grants Program and the full list of grant recipients, visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants/local-sport-grant-program
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
