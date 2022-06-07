St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Nine sports clubs and an equipment supplier in Heathcote electorate awarded state government grants

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 7 2022 - 10:20pm
Engadine Dragons Cricket Club's 12s team after winning their grand final in March. The club is among recipients of state government grants. Picture: Facebook

Nine sports clubs and an equipment supplier in the Heathcote electorate have each been awarded state government grants totalling $50,000.

