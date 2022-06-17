St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

2022 NSW STATE CUP CHAMPIONS

John Veage
By John Veage
June 17 2022 - 12:00am
Champs: The 12 yr old Cronulla boys Oztag team went undefeated to win the NSW grand final 3-2 against Central Coast

The Cronulla 12 boys Oztag team went undefeated to win nine from nine games at Coffs Harbour earlier this month winning the grand final 3-2 against Central Coast.

