The Cronulla 12 boys Oztag team went undefeated to win nine from nine games at Coffs Harbour earlier this month winning the grand final 3-2 against Central Coast.
The 2022 NSW Junior State Cup Champions were crowned following a successful four days of Oztag in Coffs Harbour.
NSW Oztag welcomed 124 teams to Coffs Harbour which saw over 2000 players and 6000 supporters pack the Coffs Harbour International Stadium.
It was the Central Coast team that won the 2022 junior club title on 103 points taking home five gold medals.
Welcomed with nothing but sunshine, the Under 9's through to 12's took their games to the next level - which was evident as numerous finals headed into thrilling extra time drop offs.
The Cronulla 12's with 15 team members are Captained by Bear Laffan , Cruz Wever and Ethan Mullins
Coach,manager duo Paul and Leanne Laffan has had the team training since the under 9's where they have now won three out of four grand finals at NSW State level.
The Cronulla Girls 10s also were victorious, winning their grand final on countback after being the highest qualifier-The highest qualifiers were crowned champions after they played a 0-0 draw even after extra time.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
