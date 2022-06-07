Property of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Advertisement
Set in the coveted "Marlow" waterfront complex this oversized beautifully presented apartment represents the epitome in luxury low maintenance living and capitalises on stunning water views and world class sunsets.
This truly unique residence boasts a private north facing sun-filled aspect and resort style facilities include marina, both indoor heated plus outdoor swimming pools, tennis court and inclinator to barbecue facilities plus sandy beach at the water's edge.
The apartment enjoys generous light soaked proportions and interiors throughout with a fusion of open plan living and outdoor entertaining spaces.
It has a gourmet stone kitchen with breakfast bar and a choice of various terraces.
The oversized bedrooms each have built ins, the master bedroom with water views, dual walk in robes plus ensuite, as well as a flexible study/home office or an ideal fourth bedroom.
There is a marble bathroom plus separate toilet adjacent.
The apartment is complete with triple automated garage, security intercom and internal laundry.
An impressive total strata size of over 380sqm and just a short stroll to buses, Southgate Shopping Centre, schools and waterways.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.