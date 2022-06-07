Boutique apartments

Development of the Week
32 apartments
Perfectly positioned in a quiet tree lined street, surrounded by established family homes, you will find the brand new Serrata apartments in Blakehurst.
According to Laver Residential Projects director, Dennis Vertzayias, "Over recent years the market has shifted strongly toward smaller high-quality boutique buildings which are designed and built primarily for owner occupiers."
Serrata has been designed to provide quality apartments in a small boutique building of only 32 apartments. Most apartments are corner positioned with excellent district views and natural sunlight.
There is also a large communal rooftop entertaining terrace which is an extension of their balcony, for residents to enjoy the fresh outdoors with loads of space.
The building has secured lift access, secured car parking and storage for every apartment. There is a limited selection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments.
"We have already seen strong interest in the garden apartments which are completely private and provide that extra-large outdoor / garden areas, perfect for downsizers or young couples that love to entertain!" Vertzayias said.
Blakehurst is a highly sought-after address and whilst Serrata is positioned in a quiet street, within three to five minutes level walk are shops and transport. Five to seven minutes walking distance will see you to the popular Carss Bush Park, children's playground and access to waterways for swimming, fishing and recreation.
A dedicated sales and information centre will be opening soon and inspections are strictly by appointment.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
