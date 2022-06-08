Appeal to locate missing Carlton man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Carlton.
Tae Suk Seo, aged 52, was last seen at a home on Fleet Street, Carlton, about 4.30pm on Thursday, 2 June.
Unable to be located since, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for Tae's welfare.
Tae is described as being of Asian appearance, medium build, approximately 155cm tall, with shaved black hair.
Anyone with information into Tae's whereabouts is urged to contact St George Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
