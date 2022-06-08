Petition highlights community opposition to Mortdale Master Plan

Oatley MP Mark Coure has collected more than 1,000 signatures on a petition highlighting community opposition to the Mortdale Master Plan.
Georges River Council voted at its April 26 meeting to write to the Planning Minister to remove the requirement for the Mortdale and Beverly Hills Master Plans to be completed by June 30.
The council also voted to conduct in-person community consultation for both the Mortdale and Beverly Hills Master Plans and once the plans are endorsed by the council place them on Public Exhibition for 28 days.
Previously, the council had said it was not conducting in-person community meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was continuing to accept public submissions on the plans.
In response, residents formed the Save Mortdale Village Group to conduct their own face-to-face consultation with the community to inform residents of what is proposed for the Mortdale Town Centre.
The group is objecting to the draft Master Plan proposals for 969 additional units, or 1189 with added affordable housing bonus, and with six-to eight storey developments in Morts Road, Cook Street and Victoria Avenue.
Concerns with the draft Master Plan include an expansion of the B2 zone into Cook Street to include land currently zoned R2 Low Density Residential.
Council properties at 25, 27 and 29 Cook Street and 30 Morts Road would have a proposed height of 22-metres, or 28 metres with the Affordable Housing bonus.
Land in Macquarie Place currently zoned R4 High Density Residential would be zoned B2 Local Centre and land in Pitt Street currently zoned R4 High Density Residential would be rezoned B2 Local Centre.
Mr Coure urged people to sign his petition to send a message to Georges River Council that the proposed Mortdale Master Plan does not meet the needs of the St George region.
"Whilst this deferral is a big win for the community, our community still has a long way to go to ensure that the masterplan approved by Council is the right plan for Mortdale," Mr Coure said.
"Local residents have made their concerns clear, and it is time that Georges River Council listens to those concerns fully.
"Georges River Council is also seeking revised population projections for the LGA from the Greater Sydney Commission. Council is also considering the introduction of additional public domain works to beautify the Mortdale town centre.
"It is key that locals continue to have their say on the Mortdale Master Plan and I am also pleased that Council has accepted my request to facilitate in-person consultation, so no-one gets left out of the conversation," Mr Coure said.
Once the final Master Plan has been endorsed by Georges River Council, it will be placed on public exhibition for a period of 28 days.
Georges River Council will conduct in-person community consultation during this period, as well as one-on-one telephone and meeting services by town planners.
"If you wish to voice your concerns surrounding the Mortdale Master Plan, please sign my petition. I have already received close to 1000 signatures," Mr Coure said.
To sign Mr Coure's petition, visit: https://forms.gle/KgyRumtsFX4YaRHi6
For more information, please visit: https://yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/mortdale-centre-master-plan
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
