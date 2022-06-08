St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Petition highlights community opposition to Mortdale Master Plan

By Jim Gainsford
Updated June 8 2022 - 4:38am, first published 3:56am
A diagram of Mortdale looking north-east with shaded areas showing proosed rezoning for high-rise under the Master Plan.

Oatley MP Mark Coure has collected more than 1,000 signatures on a petition highlighting community opposition to the Mortdale Master Plan.

