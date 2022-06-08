St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sydney Airport to host Jobs Fair

Updated June 8 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:11am
Employers at Sydney Airport are recruiting for thousands of jobs in security, baggage handling, government agencies, airlines, hospitality and retail.

Sydney Airport will be hosting a day for job seekers to visit the airport and meet potential employers on Thursday, June 16.

Local News

