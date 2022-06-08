Sydney Airport to host Jobs Fair

Sydney Airport will be hosting a day for job seekers to visit the airport and meet potential employers on Thursday, June 16.
Employers at Sydney Airport are recruiting for thousands of jobs in security, baggage handling, government agencies, airlines, hospitality and retail.
The jobs fair will give applicants a change to meet representatives of some of the 800 businesses that operate at Sydney Airport.
The jobs fair will be held on the Level 3 Mezzanine at T1 International Terminal from 10am to 4pm.
"We want Sydney Airport to be a diverse and inclusive place to work. We encourage all suitably qualified applicants to apply including Indigenous Australians, people with disabilities and people of all genders,"a Jobs Fair organiser said.
Find out more about the event on www.sydneyairport.com.au/jobsfair
Applicants are to bring their photo ID, updated resume and any questions they may have.
If they are catching the T8 train, alight at Sydney International Airport Station.
If they are catching the bus, the 400 or 420 can get you to International terminal.
Masks are mandatory in all terminals and at the Jobs Fair.
